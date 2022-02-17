ZooKeeper Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $581,463.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.33 or 0.07086774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,667.10 or 1.00092278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 108,897,235 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.