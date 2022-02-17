Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZS opened at $280.87 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.89.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

