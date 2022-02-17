Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ZYME opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $342.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 275,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.