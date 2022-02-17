Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ZYME opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $342.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 275,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

