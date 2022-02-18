-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEMrush.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.59 on Friday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,660.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $1,926,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

