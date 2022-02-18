$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

