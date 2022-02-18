$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

