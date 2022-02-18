$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

