$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

