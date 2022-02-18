13,448 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

