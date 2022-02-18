1,500,000 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,013,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,415,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

