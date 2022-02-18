$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post sales of $18.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

ARVN opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $5,944,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 176,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

