$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.36. ArcBest posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

ARCB stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

