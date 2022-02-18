2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Up 0.7%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12. 1,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

