$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

