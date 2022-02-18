336,324 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 336,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Sprinklr as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 54.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM opened at $12.01 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.