$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.41 billion. Braskem reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braskem.

Several analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Braskem stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

