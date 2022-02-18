585,636 Shares in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREY. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $4,065,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $9.45 on Friday. FREYR Battery SA has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.
FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
FREYR Battery Profile
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.