585,636 Shares in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREY. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $4,065,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $9.45 on Friday. FREYR Battery SA has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

