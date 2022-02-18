591,458 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 591,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 4.00% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

