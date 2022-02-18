$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.86 million to $6.61 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $20.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 million to $21.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.21 million, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 70,168 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO opened at $8.08 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.