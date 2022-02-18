$605.86 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post sales of $605.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $629.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.20 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Saia stock opened at $267.97 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

