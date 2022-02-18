$934.95 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report $934.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $899.40 million and the highest is $970.50 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

