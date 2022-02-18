Abyss Trading 2% Lower This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $143,232.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00107614 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.