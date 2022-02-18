Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.52 and traded as high as C$19.25. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 9,702 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ADN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$317.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.52.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

