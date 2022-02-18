ACENT (ACE) Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ACENT has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $446,529.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

