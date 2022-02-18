Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.55. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 35,735 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

