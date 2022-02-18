Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.55. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 35,735 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.
