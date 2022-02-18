AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AHCO opened at $17.43 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,772,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,463 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.