Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,855,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 1,441,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,184.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ADEVF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.