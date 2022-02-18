Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

AEGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

