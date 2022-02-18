AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.80 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

