Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CEO Buys $999,982.80 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

