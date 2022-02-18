Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Netha N. Johnson Buys 1,060 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.76. 3,058,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

