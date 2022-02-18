Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce $268.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $8,439,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 247,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $7,997,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC opened at $8.00 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

