Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.05. 12,822,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 162.56. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

