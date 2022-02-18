Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
NASDAQ:UPST traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.05. 12,822,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 162.56. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
