Alison Sasser Sells 112 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $10,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 436,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,476. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

