Alison Sasser Sells 112 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $10,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 436,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,476. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
