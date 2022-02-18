Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $16.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.77% from the stock’s current price.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $9.77 on Friday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

