ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,749,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 1,334,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALPKF opened at $1.03 on Friday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ALPEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

