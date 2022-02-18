Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 2,750 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $90,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. 170,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,776. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.