American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Water Works by 33.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.