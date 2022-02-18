Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 931,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,226. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

