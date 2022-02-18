Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (TSE: ERF):
- 2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Enerplus was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.
- 1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$19.00.
- 1/13/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.
- 1/13/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$19.00.
Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$15.16 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.
