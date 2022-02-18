Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (TSE: ERF):

2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Enerplus was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$19.00.

1/13/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

1/13/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$15.16 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.38.

Get Enerplus Co alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.