Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post sales of $154.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.40 million. Anaplan posted sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $584.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $46.73 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $43,311,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

