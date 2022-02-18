Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

APEMY opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. Aperam has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 38.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

