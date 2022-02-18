Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Shares Down 7.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 92,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,409,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of 0.43.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.