Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

