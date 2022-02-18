Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ARQQ opened at $15.65 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

