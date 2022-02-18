Arweave Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $30.67 or 0.00075476 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $51.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.