Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Asensus Surgical’s earnings. Asensus Surgical posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asensus Surgical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASXC stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

