Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

Further Reading

