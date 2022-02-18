ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

ATCO stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

