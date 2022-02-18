ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATIP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

